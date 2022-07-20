No symptoms in primary contacts of Kerala patient

A week after a 31-year-old second monkey pox patient from Kerala travelled to Kerala via Mangaluru International Airport on July 13, his 17 primary contacts on the flight from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have shown no symptoms, according to Health Department officials.

One more contact from Udupi has already returned to Dubai.

According to officials, the passenger from Kerala landed at the airport here from Dubai and later travelled to Kannur by his family vehicle. He developed symptoms on July 15.

Dakshina Kannada District Disease Surveillance Officer K. Jagadeesha said that of the 191 passengers on the flight, 11 from Dakshina Kannada and seven from Udupi districts were among those passengers who sat close, front three rows and rear three rows, to the Kerala patient.

Dr. Jagadeesha said that 11 of these passengers from Dakshina Kannada are healthy.

The Government District Wenlock Hospital has kept an isolation ward with 10 beds ready for treating monkey pox cases.

Udupi District Disease Surveillance Officer Nagarathna said that of the seven passengers from Udupi, one returned to Dubai. The remaining six have shown no symptoms.

If prone, symptoms develop within 21 days of coming in contact with such patients, she said.