No sweat for these children as Bantakallu anganwadi gets AC

The renovated anganwadi has been inaugurated by Kaup MLA Lalji R. Mendon on Sunday

The renovated anganwadi has been inaugurated by Kaup MLA Lalji R. Mendon on Sunday

A 35-year-old building of an anganwadi, which was in an dilapidated state, in Bantakallu of Shirva Gram Panchayat in Kaup taluk has been renovated and developed into an air conditioned anganwadi.

This renovated anganwadi was inaugurated by Kaup MLA Lalji R. Mendon on Sunday.

Renovation of the old anganwadi building was actively pursued by Shirva Gram Panchayat President K.R. Patkar six years ago. Apart from air conditioned room, the walls of the angawadi have been repainted with characters that are close to children. Television has been placed to show cartoon movies to children. A new water purifier has also been installed. The new building has come up on six cents of land.

The premises has a new slide and benches have been placed for parents to sit. The kitchen has also been renovated and new grinder and gas stove has been placed. The garden has been developed to grow vegetables, flowers and ornamental plants. Compound wall has been built and solar lights have been placed.

The Department of Women and Child Development has spent ₹16.5 lakh for renovation purpose. Mr. Patkar contacted donors to raise about ₹4 lakh for improvement of other facilities at the anganwadi where as many as 30 children study.