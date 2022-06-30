No steps yet to remove fuel from sunken vessel

Coast Guard ships continue to monitor the situation around the grounded merchant ship mv Princess Miral off the coast of Mangaluru for any probable leakage of oil. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

While measures are yet to be taken for de-fueling and salvaging the sunken merchant vessel Princess Miral, there has not been any instance of fuel leakage from the vessel.

In a press release here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that the district administration, Coast Guard and other related organisations have sought action on de-fueling and salvaging of the sunken vessel.

All the agencies are virtually meeting every day at 5 p.m. and necessary precautionary steps are being taken, he said.

Dr. Rajendra said that three ships and an aircraft of the Coast Guard have been constantly watching the vessel. The district administration has been regularly conducting mock drills on the shore to make people ready to tackle a probable oil spill.

This ship, carrying 8,000 tonnes of steel coil from Tianjin in China to Beirut in Lebanon, ran aground five nautical miles off the city. It sank on June 21. The Coast Guard rescued 15 crew members of the ship. This old vessel is said to be holding over 220 tonnes of fuel.