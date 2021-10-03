No Shobha Yatra during Dasara this year too

Instead, a small procession will be held on Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple premises

Like last year, the Mangaluru Dasara to be organised by Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple will be without the Shobha Yatra and the mass feeding of people this time also.

Harikrishna Bantwal, member of temple development committee, told reporters here on Saturday that as per the directions of the district administration the committee decided not to hold Shobha Yatra of Navadurga, Sharada, and Narayana Guru idols on October 15.

Instead a small procession will be held on the temple premises and Sharada and Navadurga idols will be immersed in the temple pond.

Mr. Bantwal said there will be no distribution of food during the 10-day Dasara that starts from October 7. The temple will provide food packets to each of the devotees visiting.

Padmaraj R., treasurer of the temple , said the the temple had facilities to vaccinate devotees coming to the temple. “We have earmarked space where devotees can get the jab between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Both doses of vaccine will be available. People need to bring Aadhaar card to get the vaccine,” he said.

B. Madhava Suvarna, secretary of the temple managment committee, said the 10-day festival will be held by complying with norms laid down by the district administration.

“We will ensure social distance and wearing of masks,” he said, and added that nearly 20 artiste groups will take part in the cultural progamme, which will be virtually screened to people.

While thanking Mangaluru City Corporation Council and elected representatives for the MCC’s decision to take up illumination of the 7-km Shobha Yatra stretch, Mr. Bantwal said it was wrong to say that temple had run short of funds due to COVID-19, which has made the MCC to bear the cost of illumination.

“Like other organisations, the temple’s earning too has got affected due to the pandemic. But this had not posed any problems for temple to foot bills for illumination of the stretch that comes to ₹60 lakh,” Mr. Bantwal said.

It was Manglauru City South MLA D.Vedavyas Kamath, who proposed in 2019, and MCC illuminated a part of the 7 km stretch in 2020. “This year MCC is covering the whole stretch,” he said.