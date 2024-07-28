No risk to Karnataka’s marine environment from fire onboard Panamanian flag cargo carrier: Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on July 28 that no risk exists to the marine environment and coastal areas of Karnataka from the fire onboard Merchant Vessel Maersk Frankfurt as the ICG’s efforts to protect environmentally sensitive coastline entered the 10h day on July 28, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panamanian flag cargo carrier reported major fire around 80 nautical miles West of Goa on July 19, 2024. The vessel is presently 50 nautical miles South West off New Mangalore Port and at distance of more than 37 nautical miles from shore.

“The ICG’s pollution preventive stance has ensured that no risk exists to the marine environment and coastal areas of Karnataka from the fire,” an ICG release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sporadic flames being extinguished

ICG ships are undertaking boundary cooling and extinguishing sporadic minor flames that erupt from time to time due to the initial incineration of sealed containers.

The outlook remains positive and presently, the situation is under control and risk to the marine environment and coastal areas does not exist. The vessel has both power and propulsion and is being kept at a distance of more than 24 nautical miles (India’s contiguous zone limit) at all times. ICG is maintaining physical presence at site with at least two offshore patrol vessels engaged in firefighting.

A crew member missing

Of the 21-member foreign crew, a Filipino national is missing. Others remain safe and are in good health. The vessel is structurally stable and remains operational.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, five ICG ships, two Advanced Light Helicopters and a Dornier aircraft have undertaken multiple sorties as part of Operation ‘Sahayata’. More than 1,200 kg of dry chemical powder has been airdropped at the seat of fire.

The Coast Guard has repositioned ICG Ship Samudra Prahari, a specialised pollution control vessel, since the commencement of Operation Sahayata. The specialised vessel is also equipped with Dynamic Positioning System which enables it to engage in fire fighting at very close distance from the cargo carrier.

The Coast Guard’s specialised Pollution Response Team, is on standby since the commencement of operations, in coordination with stakeholders, to effect suitable response in an unlikely event of oil spill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five salvors onboard vessel

The owners/designated person ashore of the vessel has contracted a specialised salvage agency to take over firefighting efforts and for further disposal of the vessel. ICG received request to facilitate embarkation of the salvors onboard the distressed vessel.

As of today, five salvors are onboard the vessel and the agency has mobilised two ocean going tugs, Albattros 5 and Maha Wewa, to supplement ICG efforts. ETV Water Lily, under contract with DG Shipping is also at scene, aiding fire fighting efforts. Further, Tug Creative-I with specialised tools and additional salvors is expected to reach the distressed vessel on July 28.

Ship from Sharjah departs

Another AHTS (Anchor Handling Tug Supply) vessel Valiant has departed Sharjah and is likely to join the efforts by July 30, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The salvors have requested ICG assistance for four to five more days prior taking over the operation completely. Search for the missing crew will be undertaken after analysis of the atmosphere at the containers by a marine chemist. Infra-red imagery has revealed reduction in hotspots and smouldering is primarily restricted to ‘Bay 18’ starboard side.

Vessel is being maintained off New Mangalore Port as the port is the base of operations for both ICG and the salvors. The salvors/DPA are attempting to find a port of refuge for the vessel post completion of firefighting efforts.

ICG stands guard

Sea/weather conditions remained challenging and have exacted professional skills and dedication from the ICG team to control the fire and prevent an ecological disaster of unfathomable scale. ICG is standing guard and will endeavour to end the ongoing operation at an early date. With improvement in sea conditions expected soon, the efforts to eliminate the fire are expected to receive a major boost, the release said.

The ICG has also undertaken 02 coordination meetings with DG Shipping, state administration, stakeholders, ports, salvage agency, ship owners and management to review the progress and find an early end to the crisis, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.