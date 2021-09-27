No response in twin districts to bandh call

The Bharat Bandh called by Samyut Kisan Morcha demanding the repeal of farm laws did not get any response in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Monday.

Public transport operated as usual. Educational institutions, commercial establishments, government and private offices functioned normally. Hotels remained open.

However, Raita, Dalit, Karmika and Janapara Chaluvaligala Okkuta, Dakshina Kannada, took out a procession and blocked the National Highway 75 at BC Road for sometime and staged a protest.

The Bunder Shramikara Sanga staged a protest in Bunder in support of the bandh. Some activists of the CPI(M) staged a protest near the Clock Tower. Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists staged protests in different parts of the district.

In Udupi

While speaking at a protest rally in Udupi, district secretary of the Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers Association Susheela Nada said that anganwadi workers decided to support the bandh as the Union government is planning to dilute the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS). The Union government wants to opt for closure of anganwadi centres in a phased manner, she rued and added that such a move will only increase malnutrition cases in the country.

A protest rally was taken out from Jodukatte to Martyrs Memorial in Ajjarakadu in Udupi. The protesters shouted slogans against the Union government for enacting the three farm reform laws.