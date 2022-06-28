No question of targeting minorities: Araga Jnanendra

Action only against those into illegal and criminal activities, says Home Minister

There is no question of targeting minorities. Action is being taken only against those who are into illegal, anti-national and other criminal activities, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra here on Monday.

Reacting to allegations by the former State Minority Commission Chairman Anwar Manippady that minorities are being harassed and sidelined, Mr. Jnanendra said that there is no prejudice against Muslims or people from other minority communities. “We are all living together,” he said.

“I do not know why he has made such a statement. He is a close friend of mine. I will have a discussion with him,” the Home Minister said.

On Mr. Manippady’s concern over a report on the multi-crore Wakf property scam not being placed before the two Houses of the Legislature, Mr. Jnanendra said, “Efforts are on [to do what is required to be done]. I cannot say much on this as it does not come under my purview. We will take his letter (written to the Chief Minister and the Home Minister) seriously,” he said.