No question of BJP activists raising anti-national slogans: Karandlaje

Accusing the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) of making baseless allegation, the State Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, Shobha Karandlaje, said here on Saturday that there was no question of any BJP activist raising slogans against India.

She was responding to an allegation by the SDPI that the Belthangady police have failed to act on their complaint accusing a BJP activist of raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during the victory celebrations outside the counting centre for gram panchayat elections in Ujire on December 30.

“None of our activists will raise Pakistan zindabad slogan. Just to hide their anti-national activity, the SDPI is making this allegation,” she told presspersons.

By allegedly raising anti-national slogans following victory of their candidates in some gram panchayats, the SDPI is showing how it was working in favour of the neighbouring enemy nation. “Days are not far when the SDPI will be banned for anti-national activities. The BJP will press upon the government to take necessary action,” she said.

Three SDPI activists were arrested by the Belthangady police in a case of sedition booked following a video on social media showing some persons, who held SDPI flags, raising “Pakistan Zindabad” outside the counting centre in Ujire on December 30. The police said arrest was made after preliminary examination of the video in circulation and three other videos related to the incident.

The SDPI filed a complaint on another video allegedly showing a BJP activist raising anti-national slogans on the same day. This video and videos showing SDPI activists have been sent for forensic examination, the police said.

Ms. Karandlaje invited people for the three-day Brahmakalashotsava of Kemmale Nagabrahma temple in Yenmuru village of Kadaba taluk from January 16.

Ms. Karandlaje is president of the Brahmakalashotava samiti of the Nagabrahma Temple, which is near her native Karandlaje village. She said this temple has followers across the State and was inspiration for revered twins Koti and Chennayya. Renovation of this old temple and other development works have been done at a cost of ₹1.74 crore, she added.