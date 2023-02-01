No power supply today

February 01, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

There will be no power supply to some areas in Mangaluru city on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. The areas are Alake, Dongarakeri, PVS Circle, Kalakunja Road, Gujarathi School, Kambla Cross, Vadirajanagara, Barke Road, Kudroli, Car Street, Ansari Road, Lower Car Street, Court Road, Marnamikatta, Jeppu Market, Mulihitlu, Bolara, Hoigebazar, Valencia, Gorigudda, Suterpete, B V Road, Mukka, Sasihitlu, Padre, Kadambodi, Chokkabettu, Kana, Bala, Mangalpete, Katipalla, Krishnapura, Surinje, Chelar, Madya, and Kuttettur.

Yogasana camp at Ramakrishna Mutt

Ramakrishna Mutt, near Mangaladevi Temple, will conduct a yogasana camp from February 6. The timing will be from 5.45 p.m. to 7 p.m. Senior yoga teacher Gopalakrishna Delampady will be the instructor. Participants will be taught asanas, surya namaskar, pranayama, mudras, kriyas, meditation etc. Those interested to attend contact the ashrama office over 2414412.

SDPI to contest from 10 seats in DK, Udupi

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has decided to filed its candidates from 10 Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in the coming election, according to its State secretary election in-charge Afsar Kodlipet. Addressing press persons in Udupi on Tuesday he said that the party will contest from all eight Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannad and will field its candidates from two constituencies in Udupi district. The party is preparing to field its candidates in 100 of 224 Assembly segments in the State. The party has declared the candidates for 10 constituencies now. It includes Hanif Muluru from Kaup segment in Udupi district. The party has in the first phase already announced the names of 44 constituencies from where it will contest.