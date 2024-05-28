ADVERTISEMENT

No power supply in some areas of Mangaluru on May 29, water supply to be hit on May 30

Published - May 28, 2024 07:35 am IST

Power supply to some areas in Mangaluru and on the outskirts will be stopped on May 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The areas are Maroli, Jayangara, Vasanthanagara, Suterpete, College of Fisheries, Valencia, Jeppu Market, Nandigudda, Natekal, K C Road, Pavoor, Uliya, Innoli, Ullal, Kotepura, Thokkottu, Someshwara, Kuttar, Kotekar, Beeri, Talapady, Ambika Road, Kallapu, Adka, Madyar, Konaje, Asaigoli, Deralakatte and Boliyar.

There will be no water supply to some areas in Mangaluru for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on May 30. The areas which will be affected are Kodical, Surathkal, Katipalla, Kuluru, Jalligudda, Kulai, Kana, Bala, Mukka and Panambur. It is for laying 900 mm dia main water supply line between Kottara Chowki and Gold Finch City grounds, a release from Mangaluru City Corporation said.

Government Women Polytechnic, Bondel, Mangaluru has invited applications for admission to its courses for 2024-25. Apply by May 30. Those who have passed Class 10 or equivalent courses can apply. Call 0824-2482334, 9611320910.

