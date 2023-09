No power supply in Mangaluru on September 13

September 13, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:06 am IST

There will be no power supply to some areas in Mangaluru on September 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The areas are Kudupu, Kulashekara, Saripalla, Silvergate, Baiturli, Neerumarga, Malluru, Shakthinagara, Rajivnagara, Maroli, Pumpwell, Padil, Alape, Naguri, Capitaniyo, Meghanagara and Netravathi Extension. In addition power supply to Kannur, Adyar, Adyar Padavu,Valachil, Valachil Padavu, Arkula, Merlapadavu, Kodakkal and Meremajalu will be stopped on the same day during the same period, a MESCOM release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.