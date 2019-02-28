‘No political will in getting Tulu included in Eighth Schedule of Constitution’

A.C. Bhandary, president of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, said on Wednesday that a lack of political will was responsible for Tulu not being included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

He was speaking after inaugurating a Tulu cultural fest, ‘Tulu Isiri – 2019’, organised by the academy and the Tulu Sangha, MGM College, here.

Mr. Bhandary said that only a strong political will could see this issue through.

The academy wanted to protect Tulu and its culture. Its objective was to create awareness of the richness of the language and the culture among students and youth in urban areas.

The academy was documenting Tulu folk culture, Tulu padadanas, and proverbs.

All voluntary organisations should join hands for the development of Tulu, which had a history of about 2,500 years.

The academy was publishing books so that people could understand the depth of Tulu.

People should write poems and stories in Tulu and this could be published in Tulu journals. This would also help in development of Tulu literature.

While youth required the knowledge of English to progress in their careers, they need not follow English culture.

They should stick to the rich Tulu culture. Seers of Ashta Mutts or eight mutts of Udupi still sign in Tulu language, Mr. Bhandary said.

The academy was planning to introduce Tulu as an elective subject for undergraduate courses in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. The academy had also sought information about students interested in Tulu from colleges, Mr. Bhandary said.

Kallur Nagesh, writer, M.G. Vijay, Principal of MGM College, B. Jayakar Shetty Indrali, President of Tulukoota, and others were present.