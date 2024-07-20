GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No plans of bifurcating Palakkad Division, reiterates senior Railway official

Published - July 20, 2024 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway reiterated on Saturday, July 20, that there are no plans for the bifurcation of the Division now.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Arun Kumar Chaturvedi said in a release that some reports being circulating in media outlets mention that Mangaluru area is being transferred to a new zone or division by bifurcating from Palakkad Division.

“We wish to clarify that these reports are speculative and lack any factual basis. There have been no discussions, proposals, or plans concerning the bifurcation of the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway,” he said.

The DRM said that the assertions made in the reports are unfounded. Furthermore, the meeting conducted at Mangaluru with public representatives and railway officials was solely to discuss rail development and connectivity enhancement in the Mangaluru area. It had no intent or discussion regarding the bifurcation of Palakkad Division.

“We understand the concern this misinformation has caused among the public and would like to assure everyone that there are no bifurcations planned for the Palakkad Division,” he said.

