‘No penalty on bulk waste generators from tomorrow’

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) from November 1 will not impose a penalty on such bulk waste generators which fail to set up on-site composting units on their premises, according to Mayor Premananda Shetty.

He told a meeting of the council on Saturday that bulk waste generators are confused as to the method to be adopted for composting the wet waste.

Hence, the corporation will conduct another workshop to enlighten the apartment owners’ associations and other bulk waste generators on the different types of composting methods available. No penalty will be imposed on them till then and it will temporarily suspend the move.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said in a press release a fortnight ago that in accordance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the MCC’s Solid Waste Treatment Bylaws, apartments and establishments, such as hotels, hospitals, lodges, wedding halls, catering etc., with more than 30 households are mandated to construct on-site composting units and process the waste at source. Several notices and press releases regarding the same have been issued to all the bulk solid waste generators. Yet, the directions have received only a few response.

Hence, apartments that fail to comply with the rules will have to deposit ₹15 per flat at the beginning of the month in advance. Later the fine receipts must be handed to the driver of the solid waste collecting vehicle before handing over the waste.

This will be followed by a fine of ₹25 per flat in the second month. The challan for paying the penalty can be obtained from the health section at the corporation office.

Responding to the announcement of the Mayor at the meeting, Leader of the Opposition Congress A. C. Vinayraj said that the bulk waste generators are not confused but the officials of the corporation are. He wanted to know whether the corporation has obtained the approval of the Standing Committee on Taxation, Finance and Appeals before proposing to impose the fine.