No pass or permission required to hire vehicles to reach marriage venue

27 April 2021 20:18 IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Tuesday that those holding marriages during the lockdown period need not obtain pass or any permission for hired vehicles to reach the venue of the marriage.

Replying to a question at a press conference, Dr. Rajendra said that the names of those travelling in the hired vehicle, except the driver, should be among the 50 approved by gram panchayats or urban local bodies concerned to attend a marriage. The travellers should also produce a copy of the invitation of the marriage during checking. No other permission to hire the services of the driver or the vehicle is required.

The Deputy Commissioner said that if people are travelling to private hospitals to receive vaccination against COVID-19, they should get an appointment from the hospital concerned and show the confirmation message received on their mobile phones to get the vaccine on the particular day. The district administration is making a micro plan to enable people to get vaccination in government primary health centres, sub-centres and area sites. People are advised to get themselves vaccinated in such centres of their locality.

The field staff of the government has been sensitised enough to handle the travel issues relating to vaccination carefully. Some stray cases of opposition and confusions might arise. If such incidents are brought to the higher-ups, they will be addressed immediately, Dr. Rajendra said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that building contractors should make proper arrangements for taking construction workers to the work sites. If not, arrangements should be made for stay on construction sites. It will be their responsibility.

Referring to the migration of workers, Dr. Rajendra said that the district administration will open community kitchens if needed to prevent any migration during the lockdown. CREDAI and industry associations have also been instructed to set up community kitchens. The Joint Director of Industries and the Labour Department will look into those issues if any.

Dr. Rajendra said that monitoring all marriages being arranged in homes, especially in rural areas, is a challenging task. Panchayat Development Officers who have permitted them will have to ensure that there are no mass gatherings and violations of COVID-19 protocol.

Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat Kumara was present.