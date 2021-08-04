Mangaluru

No new proposal in university budget

Hit by the pandemic, the Budget of Mangalore University for 2021-22 has not proposed any new major project or academic programme.

Finance Officer (in-charge) B. Narayana presented a ₹2.05 crore deficit budget at the Academic Council meeting here on Wednesday.

The total receipts have been estimated at ₹311.43 crore and the total expenditure has been estimated at ₹313.48 crore.

Non-plan receipts have been estimated at ₹219.43 crore, while non-plan expenditure has been put at ₹234.56 crore. Plan receipts have been estimated at ₹77 crore and plan expenditure is at ₹78.92 crore.

Mr. Narayana said that the government has been requested to sanction ₹262.53 crore for constructing buildings and create other infrastructure.

Some of the projects proposed earlier and continued now included the establishment of the advanced research centre at Belapu in Udupi district (₹150 crore), construction of international hostel, classroom complex and auditorium interior works (₹150 crore), SCs and STs hostels for boys and girls on campus (each ₹1.50 crore), OBC and minority hostel for boys on campus (₹1.50 crore), Pareeksha Bhavan on campus (₹1 crore), construction of B.R. Ambedkar Research Centre on campus (₹1 crore) and an outdoor stadium with a 400 m track and a pavilion (₹40 lakh).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2021 8:17:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/no-new-proposal-in-university-budget/article35728255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY