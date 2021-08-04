No new proposal in university budget

Hit by the pandemic, the Budget of Mangalore University for 2021-22 has not proposed any new major project or academic programme.

Finance Officer (in-charge) B. Narayana presented a ₹2.05 crore deficit budget at the Academic Council meeting here on Wednesday.

The total receipts have been estimated at ₹311.43 crore and the total expenditure has been estimated at ₹313.48 crore.

Non-plan receipts have been estimated at ₹219.43 crore, while non-plan expenditure has been put at ₹234.56 crore. Plan receipts have been estimated at ₹77 crore and plan expenditure is at ₹78.92 crore.

Mr. Narayana said that the government has been requested to sanction ₹262.53 crore for constructing buildings and create other infrastructure.

Some of the projects proposed earlier and continued now included the establishment of the advanced research centre at Belapu in Udupi district (₹150 crore), construction of international hostel, classroom complex and auditorium interior works (₹150 crore), SCs and STs hostels for boys and girls on campus (each ₹1.50 crore), OBC and minority hostel for boys on campus (₹1.50 crore), Pareeksha Bhavan on campus (₹1 crore), construction of B.R. Ambedkar Research Centre on campus (₹1 crore) and an outdoor stadium with a 400 m track and a pavilion (₹40 lakh).