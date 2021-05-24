No new permissions for marriages in Udupi from May 25 to June 7

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Monday that the district administration will not grant any new permission from May 25 to June 7 for holding marriages.

However, those who have filed applications till May 24 and those who have been permitted to hold marriages can organise them during the period. But they are not supposed to hold engagements and ‘mehandi’ programmes, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner told presspersons in Udupi that criminal cases will be filed against those who are found organising engagements and ‘mehandi’ programmes. Tahsildars have been given instructions in this regard.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that electrical shops will be allowed to open only on May 26 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. It is on the demand that electrical materials in houses of many people have been damaged in the recent lightning and thunderstorm. But shops selling electronics equipment will not be allowed to open.

The Deputy Commissioner said that bakery shops will also be allowed to open only on May 26 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to clear their perishable products.