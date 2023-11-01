No new Namma Clinics will be opened in Karnataka, says Health Minister

November 01, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said here on Wednesday that the government will not open any new Namma Clinics in the State and instead the existing clinics will be strengthened.

At a ‘meet the press’ organised by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists at Mangaluru Press Club, the Minister said that the government will introduce some advanced testing facilities in the clinics by appointing laboratory technicians. The clinics should conduct more tests instead of only checking people for hypertension and diabetic mellitus.

Mr. Rao said that the maintenance of taluk hospitals and other health facilities in taluks are presently not up to the mark. The buildings also needed repairs. The government will focus on strengthening the maintenance of the existing health facilities instead of opening new ones.

He said that Kalyana Karnataka region faced the dearth of 65 primary health centres (PHCs). The government will open at least 50 PHCs in the region initially.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister, who is in charge of Dakshina Kannada, said that the priority of the government is to promote tourism, Information Technology, and environment-friendly industries in Dakshina Kannada. Discussions are on to set up an IT Park at the land owned by the KEONICS in the city. A policy to promote tourism in the district is also required.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT