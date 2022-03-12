No new COVID-19 case in Udupi
Udupi did not report any new COVID-19 case on the third day in a row on Friday. The number of active cases in the district stood at 31.
Dakshina Kannada reported three new cases. There were 22 active cases in the district. The test positivity rate was put at 0.19 %.
