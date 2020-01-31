No need to panic over coronavirus: DC

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said on Friday that people need not panic with regard to the coronavirus, but they should have awareness about its symptoms and take precautions.

He was speaking at the District Coordination Committee meeting of the Health Department at the District Offices Complex, here. He said no cases of the infection has been reported in the State, and advised people not to believe rumours.

To create awareness, posters would be printed and distributed throughout the district. The awareness programmes would also be held at the level of Gram Panchayats and Primary Health Centres, he said.

The people arriving from foreign countries, especially from China in the district will have to undergo appropriate health check-up. If any symptom of is seen, the Health Department would have to be intimated immediately, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

Sudheer Chandra Sooda, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, said the State Health Department has issued a directive to form an emergency taskforce to combat the emergency. It has been decided to hold meetings with the doctors of Kasturba Hospital in Manipal and also the heads of other private medical hospitals and establishments in the district in this regard, he said.

Prashanth Bhat, M.G. Rama, Chidananda Sanju, officers of Health Department, Sheshashayana K., Deputy Director of Public Instruction, and officers of other departments, were present.