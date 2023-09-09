No need for outside interference in Mangalore University Ganeshotsava matter, says U.T. Khader

September 09, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru (Ullal) MLA U.T. Khader on Friday, said there was no need for outsiders’ interference in the conduct of Ganeshotsava in Mangalore University campus at Konaje in his constituency.

“The Vice Chancellor is competent to take the decision as per the prevailing rules and regulations,” Mr. Khader said taking an indirect dig at D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA. Mr. Kamath a couple of days ago had led a delegation to the Vice Chancellor demanding continuation of the Ganeshotsava at the Mangala Auditorium and releasing of grants for the celebrations.

Mr. Khader told reporters here that the celebration was being conducted for over three decades at students’ hostel premises and it got shifted to the Auditorium recently. The VC is the right person to take a call on continuing the celebration at the auditorium. There was audit objection for spending university funds for the earlier celebration, Mr. Khader said and noted the VC will take a suitable decision.

People’s representatives of the region under Mangalore University jurisdiction should have interfered when its ranking came down from ‘A’ to ‘B’ recently. They should also have questioned abnormal delays in declaration of results that is affecting the future of the student community. Representatives should also have questioned the delay in payment of pensions to retired employees and delay in salary payment to outsourced staff.

Having done nothing on all these issues, it is not prudent to interfere in the internal matters of the University, Mr. Khader said.