No mid-day meal in schools from Friday

31 December 2020 00:53 IST

‘Govt. has taken enough precautionary measures to ensure safety of children’

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra has said that parents can send their children to primary and high schools without any apprehension when they are re-opened on January 1, as the government has taken enough precautionary measures to ensure safety of children.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that no mid-day meal will be served in schools. Hence, students should bring food and hot water with them from home. There will be no sports and cultural activities in schools. Teachers have been instructed to conduct classes by ensuring social distancing.

He said that steps have been taken to clean premises of primary and high schools and sanitise classrooms through the urban and rural local bodies. Thermal scanning will be carried out in all schools. Teachers and non-teaching staff will have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. Arrangements have been made in primary health centres, community health centres, taluk hospitals and at the Government Wenlock Hospital for this.

Attendance is not mandatory for students who will have to produce consent letter from their parents. Nodal officers will visit all schools from January 1 to January 8 to inspect whether all schools have followed COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. If any educational institution is found flouting them or not adhering to them, action will be taken.

The Deputy Commissioner said that those students residing in hostels will have to compulsorily undergo COVID-19 test. The hostel supervisors will have to ensure that this happens.