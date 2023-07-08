ADVERTISEMENT

No mention in Budget on Rs. 2,500 crore annual allocation to Coastal Development Authority

July 08, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

: The State Budget on Friday made no mention of re-constituting the Coastal Development Authority as a statutory body with an annual budgetary allocation of ₹2,500 crore to create employment and investment opportunities as promised by the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections.

It was among the 10-point charter (promises) announced by the Congress for coastal Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections. The charter was released during the Prajadhwani Yatra in the city in January.

The Chief Minister said that a “detailed plan will be prepared for the comprehensive development of the coast.”

However, the Budget did mention about the measures which will be taken for promoting tourism as promised in the charter. It also announced a slew of measures for the fishermen as promised.

It is to be seen whether the Congress government will fulfill other promises made in the next four Budgets during its tenure.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

