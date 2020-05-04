No long queues outside liquor shops in Mangaluru

Unlike many parts of the State where tipplers lined up in front of watering holes well ahead of their opening to buy liquor, no long queues were seen near liquor shops in Mangaluru before 9 a.m on Monday when standalone shops opened their shutters.

However, people in some areas began to trickle in as the day progressed. The government has allowed sale of liquor in CL2 (standalone wine shops) and CL 11 (MSIL outlets) to mop up revenues when Lockdown-3 commenced from Monday.

Owner of an MRP outlet in Valencia in the city who was arranging barricades in front of his shop early in the morning said people didn’t line up as they are aware shops would remain open till 7 p.m.

No mad rush

There was no mad rush of vehicles either on city roads when the relaxed lockdown began on Monday morning. There were fewer people to buy essentials in front of grocery and vegetable shops as they had time till late evening.

The district administration on Sunday had made it clear that though relaxation hours were extended till 7 pm, it doesn’t mean people can come out at their will and roam around. The relaxation was to facilitate economic activities that had come to a standstill during the first two phases of lockdown. COVID-19 has not waned, Commissioner of Police P S Harsha told people, urging them to remain indoors as far as possible.

With two localities being declared containment zones within the municipal limits of Mangaluru following detection of two each positive cases, it appeared people were wary of coming out unnecessarily. Only those who had to go for work and do other essential activities were seen on roads.

There was no let down in the number of police pickets as well as curbs on vehicular movement across the city either.