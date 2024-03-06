No IT services of escoms in Karnataka from March 10 to 19

March 06, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The IT services of electricity supply companies (escoms) in urban areas across Karnataka will not be available from March 10 to 19 for upgrading IT system.

It includes services related to payment of electricity bills, new service connection, name change, tariff change etc., a MESCOM release said on Wednesday.

The areas to be affected under the jurisdiction of MESCOM will be Bantwal, Kadur, Tarikere, Puttur, Udupi, Mangaluru, Shikaripura, Sagara, Shivamogaa, Bhadravati, and Chikkamagaluru.

The stabilisation of upgraded applications may take at least 15 days. During this period there may be issues in the functioning of the applications, the release added.

