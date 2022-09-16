No injustice will be meted out to teachers, students while implementing NEP in schools, says Nagesh

‘All will be taken into confidence before implementing the policy’

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 16, 2022 23:54 IST

Minister School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh interacting with schoolchildren on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh said on Friday that the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) would be implemented in the State’s schools without giving scope for any injustice to teachers and students.

He was speaking at the ‘District-level education meet - 2022-23’ organised by Dakshina Kannada Pre-University Colleges Principals’ Association in Ujire.

The Minister said debates and reviews on the implementation of the policy from the school level were under progress. Many people were in favour of implementing the policy which was expected to be fully operational by 2030. The policy would be a gamechanger, he said adding that all would be taken into confidence before implementing it.

The Minister has gone on record earlier that the policy would be implemented in schools from the academic year 2023-24.

D. Veerendra Heggade, Rajya Sabha Member, said that education without character was like a flower without any fragrance. Education should be able to build a civilised society and produce civilised persons. Mr. Heggade said that now all have equal opportunities to obtain education, to achieve and come up in life. One can reach a good position through education. But imparting character-building education is the need of the hour. Enjoyment should not become only the goal of getting educated.

He said that present-day teachers should keep themselves updated as students use modern tools of technology to keep themselves updated. If teachers continued to learn and become knowledgable, then only they can teach students.

Mr. Heggade said that education institutes in Dakshina Kannada have maintained their standards high. Hence students have also been able to achieve.

Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, M. Mohan Alva said that the commercialisation of education should be eradicated. Education should impart human values, infuse confidence and should be able to help a student face the challenges in life confidently.

Mr. Nagesh later visited the government school at Kanyadi near Dharmasthala. He honoured an achiever student of the school, Shourya, on the occasion.

