No house in Dakshina Kannada should face scarcity of drinking water: Karnataka Minister V. Sunil Kumar

March 02, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

Instructing officials to give top priority to arranging drinking water during summer, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and Dakshina Kannada in-charge V. Sunil Kumar said that no house in the district should face scarcity of drinking water when Assembly elections are under way in Karnataka.

In a preparatory meeting called on Mrach 2 in connection with organising a convention of government scheme beneficiaries in Mangaluru on March 16, Mr. Kumar said the temperature is rising fast in March. Water shortage will be acute during April. Officials from Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments should ensure that there is no scarcity of drinking water, he said.

“The executive officers of taluk panchayats and tahsildars should submit their plan of action in another two days,” he said and added, “I do not want you to just mention about the (water) problem. I want solutions too.” The Minister said that no house should suffer for want of water during the period when officials will be busy with Assembly elections.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar said 50% of funds available with the Mangaluru City Corporation and 13 urban local bodies in the district should be used for the purpose of arranging water. “Look whether a particular area needs piped water or supply through water tankers. Send proposals forthwith for release of necessary grants,” Mr. Ravi Kumar said and added, “Any lapse in this work will be viewed seriously.”