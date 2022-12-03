No hike in toll fee at Hejmady for now, says Minister V. Sunil Kumar

December 03, 2022 04:45 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said on Saturday December 3 that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should not increase the fee at Hejmady toll plaza until the row over toll fee merger is resolved at the level of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Delhi.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat and Kaup MLA Lalaji R. Mendon, Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao M., Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay participated in a meeting with NHAI officials to discuss the issue.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi after the meeting, Mr. Kumar said that people’s representatives objected to the move of the NHAI to merge the toll fee that was being collected at the erstwhile Surathkal toll gate on National Highway 66, with the usersfee being collected at Hejmady on the same highway. The participants said that the move of the NHAI is unscientific.

The meeting discussed the consequences of merging the toll fee, he said.

Mr. Kumar said that S. Angara, minister in-charge of Udupi district, who participated in the meeting through video conferencing, will take up the matter with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“I will also speak to the Chief Minister on the matter next week,” said Mr. Sunil Kumar who represents Karkala in the Assembly and is in charge of Dakshina Kannada district.

“Our demand is that Udupi-registered vehicles (KA 20) be exempted from paying the merged toll fee at Hejmady. A separate lane should be reserved for the movement of Udupi-registered vehicles where motorists can pay the existing fee at Hejmady,” the Karkala MLA said.

If need be, the MLAs of Udupi district will go to Delhi and hold discussions with officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to resolve the matter.

He said the government (that of the Congress) in 2012 allowed toll collection at Surathkal till 2035. “It may not be possible to stop the merger of toll fee, but seeking exemption from paying the hiked fee is one option,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the existing toll fee at Hejmady will continue until the matter is resolved both at the level of the Chief Minister and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Delegation meets Additional DC opposing merger of toll

Former Congress MLAs Vinay Kumar Sorake and Gopal Poojary, State president of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Muneer Katipalla led a delegation that submitted a memorandum to Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner Veena B.N. seeking cancellation of the toll merger at Hejmady.

They claimed that the erstwhile toll gate at Surathkal was ‘illegall’. Hence, merging it with Hejmady, or merging users’ fee with any other toll gate, will also be ‘illegal’.