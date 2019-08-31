No health and land reclamation plan in place in Kudupu-Mandara: Khader

Even after 26 days since the garbage slip at Mangaluru City Corporation’s landfill site at Pachhanady affected several nearby residents in Kudupu-Mandara, the State government is yet to come out with proper health and land reclamation plan, Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader said here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Khader said that the garbage has spilled over several farmlands and brought down a number of coconut and arecanut plantations. Leachete was continuously flowing from the landfill site and contaminating the ground water source in the vicinity and also the Gurupura river.

“There is absence of any health plan to address concerns of residents from Kudupu and surrounding areas,” he said. The State Government was dragging its feet on initiating steps to reclaim the land that has been damaged. “How long can residents wait. Process of reclaiming the affected land should start forthwith,” he said.

Understanding the gravity of the problem of residents, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramiah is starting his visit of flood affected areas of Dakshina Kannada on Saturday from Pachhanady-Kudupu, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S. told The Hindu that there was no question of any health hazard to the 21 families in Kudupu Mandara area as they have been shifted to safer place. Funds have been sought for livelihood of these families.

Mr. Senthil said that experts from the Indian Institute of Science and other agencies have visited the area and have found the leachete having bio contamination. The experts have ruled out leachete to be toxic and causing air contamination. They have advised administration to start reclamation plan only after area dries up following stoppage of rain.

The Deputy Commissioner said the district administration has planned to start reclamation process by mid September. “I had a talk with affected residents and they are convinced of our action plan,” he said.