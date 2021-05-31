No gear to protect from rain this monsoon, thanks to lockdown

With shops selling rain gear remaining shut since April last week, people were left with no choice but to get drenched in Mangaluru on Sunday.

MANGALURU

31 May 2021 15:54 IST

The monsoon is coming and people, particularly in the coastal and southern parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are bound to get drenched in heavy rain, as shops selling rain gear — umbrellas, raincoats, plastic sheets — have been ordered to be closed by the State government in the view of enhanced COVID-19 restrictions.

With the government mulling further extension of lockdown beyond June 7, it is more likely that people get exposed to torrential showers for an indefinite period of time. This process could lead to two kinds of confusions at a time when the pandemic is ruling the roost.

Either some getting common cold and fever due to drenching may believe they are affected by COVID-19 and rush to healthcare facilities or others actually infected by COVID-19 and having symptoms might think that it is just common cold, cough and fever.

Advertising

Advertising

Consulting physician at Indiana Hospital here Aditya Bharadwaj said recently that he received a patient who had actually tested positive for COVID-19 but remained home thinking that the symptoms were due to his recent exposure to rain.

Rain gear is normally sold at shops selling textiles, fancy items and such other shops that have been declared non-essential by the government since April 27 when it announced a curfew that was followed by a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24 and now continued till June 7.

People in South Karnataka start preparing for the oncoming rainy season in May second week itself. The closure of textile and other shops has severely affected their preparation for the season. With the coastal areas witnessing continuous rain since May second week following Cyclone Tauktae, those venturing out to buy essentials and other permitted activities have no option but to get drenched.

With the deteriorating quality of the available rain gear, it is impossible to use the ones bought last year in this season, said Karunakara Rai, a resident. One has to buy new umbrellas or raincoats every monsoon, he added.

People in rural areas, including agriculturists, generally stock groceries required for three months of the rainy season in May itself as it is difficult to bring them in heavy rain. It is similar in the case of agricultural activities also. With almost all district administrations imposing complete lockdown irrespective of urban and rural areas, farmers and the rural population are now finding it difficult to prepare for the monsoon.