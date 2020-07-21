Mangaluru

No further lockdownin Dakshina Kannada

There will be no further lockdown in Dakshina Kannada after the lockdown ends on Wednesday, according to Minister in-charge of the district Kota Srinivasa Poojary.

He said in a statement here on Tuesday that a week-long lockdown is already in force in the district since July 16.

All commercial establishments, industries, government offices will function as usual in the district, he added.

