No full-fledged enforcement of new traffic rules yet

Following the State government publishing the amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act that provide for hefty fines for violation of rules, the Mangaluru City Traffic Police (MCTP) have started implementing the new rules over the last three days, though not in a full-fledged manner.

The State Transport Department on September 3 published the amended provisions in the official gazette thereby authorising the enforcement agencies to implement the amended provisions.

However, the MCTP personnel are yet to enforce the new rules in a full-fledged manner, said City Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha. Since issue of chalan is to be done electronically through the hand-held device, it may take a while for the police to impose the new fines, he said.

Dr. Harsha told The Hindu that the software for these hand-held devices is being upgraded and the process gets completed in a day or two. Thereafter, the police would commence issuing chalan under the new rules.

Yet, the traffic police are booking violations which are glaringly visible, including drink and drive and sending the offenders to courts to pay the fine, the commissioner said.

Asked whether there was any increased adherence to traffic rules and reduction in violations following the new rules, Dr. Harsha said it was too early to comment.

The traffic police had seized 75 two-wheelers being used on public roads without registration plates/ numbers on September 4. While some were let off as they were only recently registered, owners of some other vehicles were asked to approach the courts to get the vehicles released after paying fines under the new rules.