No fresh earth work allowed for construction works during monsoon, says MCC Commissioner

May 25, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has prohibited taking up any new earth work for constructing new buildings from June to September due to the monsoon.

Commissioner of the corporation K. Channabasappa said in a public notice on Thursday that new building construction works should be taken up only after the rainy season.

Doing any earth work for levelling the land for forming new sites is also banned during the four months.

Proper retaining walls wherever needed should be built in such places where the construction works are under progress, before the monsoon. The builders should ensure that no damage is done to neighbouring sites, houses due to the ongoing construction works in the rainy season.

Legal action will be taken against those who flouted the order of the civic body, he said.