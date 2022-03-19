No discrimination can be made while allotting stalls at temple fairs, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on March 19 that no discrimination can be made in the auctioning of stalls for the annual fairs at temples or other places of worship

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on March 19 that no discrimination can be made in the auctioning of stalls for the annual fairs at temples or other places of worship

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on March 19 that no discrimination can be made in the auctioning of stalls for the annual fairs at temples or other places of worship.

He was responding to the managing committee of Hosa Marigudi temple in Kaup, in Udupi district, auctioning stalls and shops only to Hindus for the annual Suggi Mari Pooje or annual fair to be held on March 22 and 23.

Replying to questions by presspersons at Hiriyadkka in Udupi on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that law does not permit discrimination in the allotment of stalls and shops during the annual fair. “It is against the law,” he said, adding that no such decision should be taken while holding a public event.

Meanwhile, objecting to the decision, the Udupi district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxists), in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi M. Kurma Rao, said on Saturday that such a decision will only increase the mistrust and widen the gap among the people from different religions and the decision was not correct.

The secretary of the unit Balakrishna Shetty said that in “secular India all communities should be treated equally.”

Mr. Shetty said that the decision of the committee is likely to have a larger impact and spread across the State. It might also lead to divide the society communally.

He said that the Deputy Commissioner should intervene in the matter immediately and ensure that a decision against the spirit of the Constitution was not taken on the guise of maintaining law and order.

Mr. Shetty said that the Deputy Commissioner should call a meeting of all community leaders and create a cordial atmosphere in the conduct of the annual fair.

It may be mentioned here that the committee under pressure from some pro-Hindutva organisations on Friday decided to allot the stalls and shops only to Hindus.

President Ramesh Hegde had said that some Hindu organisations, which were upset with Muslims closing down their shops on March 17 to protest against the judgment of Karnataka High Court on the hijab row, had appealed to the committee not to allot the stalls to Muslim traders as they did not respect the verdict of the court.