No COVID-19 positive cases in Udupi

For the fourth consecutive day, Udupi district did not have any positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With discharge of one patient, the active cases in Udupi district was at 30.

Dakshina Kannada reported two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday . With two patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 22. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.13%.

A fine of ₹1,15,94,580 has so far been collected in 96,099 cases of norms violation in Dakshina Kannada.

With 1,050 people getting the vaccine on Saturday, the total number of vaccinated reached 34.99 lakh in Dakshina Kannada. Of these, 18.01 lakh have taken the first dose and 16.49 lakh their second. As many as 48,777 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, 3,178 people were vaccinated and this took the total to 20.69 lakh. Of these, 10.51 lakh have taken their first dose and 9.71 lakh their second. And, 46,641 people have taken the precautionary dose.