No complete shutdown in Mangaluru from today

Admitting that the three-day shutdown of the district and subsequent relaxation on Tuesday had failed to ensure social distancing, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari on Tuesday said that shops selling essential commodities may remain open from 7 a.m. to noon henceforth.
In a recorded video message, Mr. Poojari said that Tuesday’s experience showed that people could not maintain social distancing while buying essential commodities.
In the same message, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the administration had to take the harsh decision in view of five non-Dakshina Kannada and two Dakshina Kannad COVID-19 positive cases in the recent past. The three-day shutdown had ensured that not many positive cases were being reported.
