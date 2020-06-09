Mangaluru

No common prayers in churches in Udupi district till June 30

The United Christian Forum for Human Rights, Udupi, has decided not to conduct common prayers and other religious activities in churches in Udupi district till June 30 on account of COVID-19.

In a press release here on Tuesday, Bishop of Udupi Diocese and president of United Christian Forum Gerald Isaac Lobo said that the churches, however, will be open to visiting devotees, who, with all necessary precautions, may say their personal prayers.

This was decided by the forum at a meeting held at the Bishop’s House here on Tuesday in which the heads of the Udupi Catholic Diocese, the United Basel Mission Churches (UBM), the Church of South India (CSI), the Full Gospel Pastors Association and leaders of other churches and denominations were present. It was also decided to review the situation on June 30.

The church leaders appealed to everyone to take maximum care to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and cooperate with the authorities in containing the pandemic, the release said.

