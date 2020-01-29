No clarity on NRC: Khader

The statement of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Monday that the Union government has not discussed the National Register of Citizenship does not clear the ambiguity among th epeople about the NRC exercise, said Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader here on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters, Mr. Khader said Mr. Singh had reiterated what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said about the NRC. But, Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken in two Houses of Parliament about the government’s commitment to go ahead with the NRC exercise.

“There should be a clear statement by those who matter. Mr. Singh has not done this. There is still no clarity yet about the NRC exercise,” he said and added that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa should clearly say there will be no NRC exercise in the State.

Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba, he said, does not have documents about his birth and has no information about his father’s birth. “Will you make such persons to stand in line for the NRC,” he sought to know.

Questioning the statement of MP Shobha Karandlaje at Jagruti Samavesha that Hindus in Mallapuram in Kerala were being subjected to harassment, MLC Ivan D’Souza, who was also present at the press conference, said that Ms. Karandlaje was trying to create a wedge between Hindus and Muslims by making such statements.