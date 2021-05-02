No caretaker allowed inside COVID-19 ward in Govt. Wenlock Hospital: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said on Saturday that there is no question of allowing caretakers inside the COVID-19 ward and inside the COVID-19 hospital building.

Speaking to The Hindu he said if family members brought food, they are taken inside by the hospital staff from the entrance without allowing the members inside.

The family members are allowed inside only in “extraordinary cases” after taking an undertaking from them and making them to wear the PPE, Dr. Rajendra said.

The Deputy Commissioner said he had visited the COVID-19 hospital on Thursday and met some patients and there were no complaints.

Dr. Rajendra said 12 expert doctors from Kasturba Medical College will be deputed to the ICU of Wenlock Hospital shortly. In addition, 100 staff nurses will be appointed. The hospital will also appoint 59 Group D staff. In addition, the KMC will depute 50 Group D staff.

In the periphery hospitals such as in Sullia and Puttur, 37 ICU beds are available, Dr. Rajendra said, adding that KVG Medical College in Sullia is also equipped to handle COVID-19 patients.