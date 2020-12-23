No candidates, so no polling in Kodi Gram Panchayat

A re-notification for the elections is likely to be issued by the EC after some time

Kodi Gram Panchayat under Brahmavar taluk in Udupi district where elections had been scheduled in the first phase on Tuesday did not go to the polls as there were no candidates in the fray in the entire panchayat.

People in the 12-member panchayat boycotted the polls on two issues and ensured that there were no candidates in the fray. Among the issues one is related to the non-grant of title deeds and the other is linked to the delay in the construction of a fisheries jetty on the backwaters of Seethanadi river.

Krishna Poojary P., a former member of the panchayat, told The Hindu that the government has not given “hakku patra” (title deed) to 431 houses built in the jurisdiction of four wards of the panchayat. The houses were constructed, since 1960s. The government officials have cited rules of the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) which are coming in the way of granting title deeds. But since houses have been built even before the CRZ rules came into force, the government can give one-time relaxation and grant title deeds, he said.

Mr. Poojary said that the government has not completed the construction of the jetty also citing the rules of the CRZ. In addition, no dredging has been taken up in the jetty to remove the silt accumulated over the years. Hence, none from the panchayat contested, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udupi, B. Sadashiva Prabhu said that though three candidates had filed their nomination papers, they withdrew them later. Hence, there were no candidates in the fray. Mr. Prabhu said that a re-notification to conduct the elections to the panchayat is likely to be issued by the Election Commission after some time. Till then, an administrator will manage the panchayat.

Kodi was among te 67 gram panchayats in Udupi district where elections had been scheduled in the first phase. As there were no elections there, 66 gram panchayats in the district went to the polls in the first phase.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that 11 of the total 12 candidates in Barkuru Gram Panchayat in the same taluk in Udupi district have been elected unopposed. Hence, election was conducted to only one seat on Tuesday.