No ban on Yakshagana, dramas in Udupi

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi G. Jagadeesha said on Tuesday that Yakshagana shows and dramas can go on in Udupi district by appropriately adhering to COVID-19 behaviour.

But if COVID-19 inappropriate behaviour is reported while organising these events, the owner of the hall, the ground or open land where the shows are staged will be held responsible and they will attract penal action.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of a 10-day-long army recruitment rally that ended at Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium at Ajjarakad in Udupi, the Deputy Commissioner said that the rate of positive cases on Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) campus was at 15%.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a residential apartment in Manipal was declared as a containment zone on Tuesday.

He said that religious gatherings, consumer fair where social distancing norms cannot be adhered to, will not be allowed.

“The present rate of COVID-19 cases in the district does not call for any tougher action than what is being imposed now,” Mr. Jagadeesha said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the rate of positive cases in the district stood at 0.5% in this January.