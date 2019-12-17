NMPT team wins cultural championship

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) team won the championship for its overall best performance in the three-day 21st All India Major Ports Cultural Festival 2019-20 which concluded here on Saturday.

Team NMPT bagged the first prize in drama and dance and also bagged prizes in other categories, a release from the trust said.

In all, teams of 10 major ports, which participated in the festival displayed, diversified cultural art forms from various parts of the country. Competitions were also conducted in classical music, instrumental music categories.

Chairman, NMPT, A.V. Ramana distributed prizes to the winners.