NMPT team wins cultural championship

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) team won the championship for its overall best performance in the three-day 21st All India Major Ports Cultural Festival 2019-20 which concluded here on Saturday.
Team NMPT bagged the first prize in drama and dance and also bagged prizes in other categories, a release from the trust said.
In all, teams of 10 major ports, which participated in the festival displayed, diversified cultural art forms from various parts of the country. Competitions were also conducted in classical music, instrumental music categories.
Chairman, NMPT, A.V. Ramana distributed prizes to the winners.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.