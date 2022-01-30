NMPT says it has achieved self-sufficiency in energy needs

MANGALURU

With this, the port has saved ₹23 crore towards electricity in five years

New Mangalore Port has met 100% of its power requirement from solar energy by generating 34.95 million kWH of solar energy in the last five years till December 2021.

With this, the port saved ₹23 crore towards electricity during the period. Due to this, 29,709 tonnes of carbon footprint has been reduced till last month, New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) said in a release on Sunday.

In addition to roof-top solar panels on buildings and storage sheds, the port has installed a 5.2 MW solar plant on its premises at a total expenditure of ₹33.75 crore, it said and added that the port has also switched over to LED lighting.

All port vehicles will be changed to electrical vehicles in phases. Two electric buses will be hired for transportation in operational areas inside the harbour, while opting for multi-clean fuelled vehicles.

It will construct an exclusive in-house facility to manage solid waste generated in the residential area and port premises. The plastic waste generated in the port will be segregated and disposed of through an authorised recycler as per Central Pollution Control Board guidelines.

In view of the need to reuse the material generated through dredging in the port waters the work feasibility study has been entrusted to NTCPWC, IIT (Chennai). The port is also exploring the possibilities of setting up of an LNG Terminal which will facilitate LNG bunkering of vessels reaching the port, the release said.

The port has created a green belt around its vicinity and has earmarked 33% of its land area exclusively for greenery. It has planted one lakh saplings in the last five years.

It has developed a Sewage Treatment Plant with a capacity for 1.20 MLD inside the port area. The treated water is used for watering the green belt and also for water sprinkling in operational areas. The port has installed slop reception facility for vessels visiting the port and to ensure that hazardous waste is disposed of through authorised recyclers only, the port said.

It has envisaged a comprehensive plan to harvest rainwater. In this direction, three large water bodies have been created inside the port area covering 64,217 sq m with a capacity of 1,10,340 CUM of water. The port is now self-sufficient in its water requirement, it said.

It has mechanised almost 90% of its operations so as to mitigate dust pollution in the operational areas.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the green port initiatives of various ports in the country through a virtual meeting on Saturday, the release said.