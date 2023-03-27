ADVERTISEMENT

NMPT Retired Officers’ Association holds annual meeting

March 27, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

Association president B.A. Shetty explained the details and background on the formation of the association. General Secretary Prakash Pai presented the annual report on the activities of the association

The Hindu Bureau

New Mangalore Port Trust Retired Officers Welfare Association conducted its annual general body meeting , in Mangaluru on Saturday, March 25.

Association president B.A. Shetty, while welcoming the members, explained the details and background on the formation of the association. General Secretary Prakash Pai presented the annual report on the activities of the association.

Mr. Pai explained the initiatives taken up with the Port Management since the formation of the association and listed out its achievements. He has also explained in detail about the present status of the long-pending demand of the retired officers to settle the anomalies in pay/pension fixation while in service and during the retired period.

The joint efforts of the association along with Major Ports Retired Officers’ Welfare Federation for settling the pay/pension anomalies was also explained to the members. Treasurer Gopi Mohan presented the audited accounts that was unanimously approved.

On the occasion, the association felicitated Federation President G. Ramanjaneyulu, and General Secretary S.V. Bhaskara Rao. The office bearers informed members about the ongoing efforts of the federation to resolve genuine demands of the retired port officers regarding anomalies in pay/pension.

