NMPT initiates process to shift stray cattle to Go Shala

MANGALURU

07 April 2021 19:04 IST

New Mangalore Port Trust on Wednesday started sending stray cows roaming around on the port premises to Go Swarga Goshala of Ramachandrapur Mutt near Hosanagar.

The first batch of four head of cattle was sent to the Go Shala in the presence of Vishwa Hindu Parishat leader M.B. Puranik and others on the NMPT premises, said a release here.

With the port witnessing business growth, it is also endowed with responsibilities and the safety and sustenance of stray cattle roaming around the premises was one of its concerns. Cattle have been present on the port premises since its inception and there were possibilities of cattle getting injured or killed due to movement of heavy vehicles inside the premises.

They roam freely in the middle of the dock area where a large number of trucks enter to load and unload cargo. Besides affecting port operations, cattle expose themselves to danger too. They also roam around National Highway 66 passing along the port undeterred by heavy traffic.

As such, the port recently launched a project to shift stray cattle from the port area to cattle care centres as per the Animal Protection Act and has made arrangements with the Ramachandrapur Mutt for the purpose. The shifting work is being taken care of by the port officials with the help of veterinarians from the Animal Husbandry Department, the release said.

Meanwhile, the issue of stray cattle at Panambur was also discussed in the council of the Mangaluru City Corporation sometime ago with some members urging the Mayor to take up the matter with NMPT.