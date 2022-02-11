NMPT has identified 10 new projects for development, says Ramana

It involves an investment of ₹2,940 crore, according to port chairman

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) has identified 10 new projects for implementation with an investment of ₹2,940 crore, according to port trust chairman A.V. Ramana.

Speaking at a meeting of chairpersons of major ports in Delhi on Wednesday, Mr. Ramana said that among the new projects, 36 acres of land has been already allotted to four projects worth ₹640 crore for enabling port-led industrialisation and increased cargo inflow to the port.

The fifth project, a skill development centre, is also under way as the project is under evaluation by an investor, he said.

Feasibility studies are also under way for the remaining projects and discussions are on with the prospective investors, he added.

Mr. Ramana said that in addition to the 10 new projects identified, NMPT is implementing three projects worth ₹695 crore under the PM Gati Shakti National Plan.

They are mechanisation of Berth No 14 for handling container and other cargo on DBFOT basis, in association with JSW at a cost of ₹281 crore, construction of a new Berth No 17 for handling bulk and dry-bulk cargo worth ₹217 crore and construction of a fishing harbour at Kulai at a cost of ₹197 crore.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur reviewed the initiatives taken by ports for facilitating Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Operational Efficiency Through Technology (OETT) to boost growth under the PM Gati Shakti National Plan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sonowal said that the plan will help people, farmers, fishing community and strengthen the country’s economy. Integrated efforts which are being made by ports and others will add speed to development works around the country.

Mr. Ramana said that NMPT has, among other initiatives, gone live in the RFID application for efficient and smoother gate operations and reduced human intervention, introduced SMS and e-mail notifications for port clients for sharing invoices, receipts and reports, a release issued by the NMPT said.

He also highlighted the rail and road connectivity issues faced by the port and its users. He laid stress on the matter as better connectivity will lead to increased cargo volume at the port and economic growth of the hinterland.

Inland Waterways Authority of India representatives were present at the meeting, the release added.