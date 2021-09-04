NMPT handles export cargo from JSW Steels

Merchant vessel Minion Grace that sailed out of New Mangalore Port on Friday.

The bulk consignment is going Egypt, Italy, Spain

The New Mangalore Port on Friday handled for the first time steel export cargo from JSW Steels destined to Egypt, Italy and Spain.

A release from NMPT here said that mv Minion Grace arrived at the port on August 29 to load 22,825 tonnes of steel cargo, including HR/CR coils, slabs, billets, TMT, from JSW Steels.

Upon completion of the loading operations on the vessel that has a GRT of 33,044 tonnes and DWT of 57,000 tonnes, the ship, which was stationed at Berth No 3, sailed out on Friday.

While Hiralal, Mangaluru, were the Steamer, Delta was the Stevedoring and shore handling agents for the vessel.

The port has extended all the committed resources and infrastructure to make the handling hassle-free.

While expressing happiness over the first-time handling of steel cargo export, Port Trust Chairman A.V. Ramana said that the multi-dimensional friendly initiatives available in the port made this possible.

Initiatives such as online gate admittance, improved storage facilities, better service and cost-effective measures came in handy, he said.

He was also happy that a leading business house such as JSW patronised the port and hoped the development will encourage other exporters for shipment of break bulk cargo through NMPT in the coming days.