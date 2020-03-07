NMPT gives ‘in-principle approval’ to Coast Guard to dock ships at dedicated berth

Mangaluru

‘This will help in the enhanced surveillance of Karnataka by the Coast Guard’

The Board of the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) in its meeting on Friday gave “in-principle approval” for allotting a dedicated berth to the Karnataka unit of the Indian Coast Guard to dock the Coast Guard’s ships at the port, according to Deputy Inspector-General S.B. Venkatesh, Commander, Coast Guard, Karnataka.

A.V. Ramana, chairman, NMPT, presided over the meeting.

The “in-principle approval” was given for the long-term lease of Berth No. 1 for 30 years, he said.

“This major step taken by NMPT will go a long way in enhanced surveillance of coastal Karnataka by the Coast Guard,” Mr. Venkatesh said in a release.

“Mr. Ramana took into cognisance the role played by the Coast Guard and understood the need for a dedicated berth to dock the Coast Guard’s ships for providing logistic and technical facilities,” the Commander said.

Various facets and developments pertaining to the Coast Guard in Karnataka were briefed to the chairman. With the ever increasing challenges of security and safety at sea, discussions were focused on strengthening the maritime domain of the coastal Karnataka.

The chairman was also briefed on the progress of future developments. The efforts of the State administration in strengthening the coastal security mechanism was also conveyed to the chairman, the release added.