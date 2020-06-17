NMPT firemen rescue bull

MANGALURU

17 June 2020 08:14 IST

The Fire and Emergency Services personnel of New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) on Sunday evening succeeded in saving a bull by removing the rope around its neck that was almost strangulating it.

Port Chairman A.V. Ramana in a release here said that the bull had entered the dock area on June 13 in search of water. Noticing that the bull was in some discomfort, the firemen made an attempt to remove the rope from around its neck.

The rope, he said, may have been tied around the animal’s neck by illegal cattle transporters in an attempt to steal the bull. Stray cattle in the NMPT area have been subjected to cruelty by illegal cattle transporters, he said. Residents and Animal Care Trust personnel had in vain made an attempt to remove the rope from around the bull’s neck in the past. Mr. Ramana said that NMPT arranged for treatment for the wounded bull on Monday.

