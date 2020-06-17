Mangaluru

NMPT firemen rescue bull

The bull found on NMPT premises.

The bull found on NMPT premises.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Fire and Emergency Services personnel of New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) on Sunday evening succeeded in saving a bull by removing the rope around its neck that was almost strangulating it.

Port Chairman A.V. Ramana in a release here said that the bull had entered the dock area on June 13 in search of water. Noticing that the bull was in some discomfort, the firemen made an attempt to remove the rope from around its neck.

The rope, he said, may have been tied around the animal’s neck by illegal cattle transporters in an attempt to steal the bull. Stray cattle in the NMPT area have been subjected to cruelty by illegal cattle transporters, he said. Residents and Animal Care Trust personnel had in vain made an attempt to remove the rope from around the bull’s neck in the past. Mr. Ramana said that NMPT arranged for treatment for the wounded bull on Monday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 9:15:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/nmpt-firemen-rescue-bull/article31847972.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY